Side Hustle Wednesday: Four affordable and creative ways to make some extra money

Durban - Feeding yourself and your family has become harder due to inflation. If you do not get an adequate wage, it has become a necessity to establish a secondary source of income just to make ends meet.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here are four affordable ways to make some extra money: Bake and sell bread With the recent price hikes, even the cost of a loaf of bread has shot up. Reportedly, the price of brown and white bread has risen by 15 and 14 percent, respectively.

With this side hustle, you can not only provide the daily essentials for yourself but for others as well, for profit. Bread makers costs start from R1300. You will also require some minimal baking experience. Alternatively, you can watch tutorials on how to perfect this skill. Once you have the know-how, you can go ahead and buy the bread maker and the baking ingredients. Deliver food with your motorbike

Story continues below Advertisement

If you do not have a car and own a bike, you can still make money by delivering food. You can simply sign up for Uber Eats or Mr D and start earning cash. However, with petrol price hikes at an all-time high, you will need to be smart with the number of kilometres you are willing to drive. Position yourself in a suburban area with a shopping centre that has numerous restaurants and create a radius in which you will deliver. Simply sign up to the food delivery service sites and follow their prompts.

Story continues below Advertisement

Raise chicken for eggs You may be shaking your head at this side hustle, but egg prices have also reportedly gone up by 14 percent. So, many South Africans have turned to locals to provide them with this essential protein source. A lot of time goes into this process. You will also need to conduct a lot of research to get it right. Undoubtedly, backyard space is necessary in order to raise the chickens so that they can roam around.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hens are said to begin laying eggs at around six months of age and can continue for five to 10 years. Stone ground maize to make and sell mealie meal and/or maize flour Traditionally, Nguni people used to make mealie meal in their homes using a grinding stone. However, this practice has almost vanished due to the convenience of getting a ready product at grocery stores.