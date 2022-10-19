Side hustles you can start for less than R1 000

A profitable business does not always require a large amount of start-up capital. To succeed, you need your wits, passion, and a little luck on your side. If you have a clear goal and know how you want to get there, conduct research on your competition and plan how you'll outperform them to make your side hustle a success.

Here are some ideas to explore: Wash windows To clean windows and other glass surfaces all you need is detergent and a squeegee.

To achieve the best results, apply cleaning liquid to the glass with an applicator before removing the detergent and drying the glass with a squeegee. A squeegee is a device with a flat, sleek rubber blade attached to the end of a rod that is used to remove or control liquid flow on a flat surface. It retails from R255, with the price depending on the length you require. Window cleaning liquid is priced from R69.

For this side hustle, you can work on homes, small businesses, and public buildings. To save money, advertise your services on social media and by word of mouth. You can set your prices by the hour and the amount of work to be done.

Teach yoga If you’re a fitness bunny, then this is the way for you. Yoga, which was once thought to be practised by only hippies or members of certain religions, has made a huge shift, becoming a way for anyone to get in touch with their body, decrease stress, and improve mental well-being. This is partly because of the booming wellness industry that teaches individuals alternative ways to deal with the everyday discontent of the modern world.

To start this side hustle you need to have a passion for this practice, have taken a yoga teaching course and have the patience to teach beginners. You can advertise your services, book a studio, and get teaching! The prices can depend on whether the client is a novice, has a working level of yoga or is an expert looking to let off some steam.

Sell bespoke jewellery If you are artistic, this exciting side hustle could be ideal for you. In a market flooded with mass-produced, low-quality items, your jewellery may stand out for its uniqueness. You will require funds to purchase supplies from craft stores and online. Begin by designing your jewellery on paper and imbuing it with your personality.

You can use beads, metals or even twine. You don’t need precious metals to create beautiful pieces. Through research, preparation and tapping into yourself, you can find your personal style and start creating. It is vital that you create social media accounts for your business. Take stunning photos with your smartphone and edit them. Your customers will flock to you.

Teach your language With 11 official languages, South Africa is a linguistically rich country. But did you know that there are more than 22 unofficial languages spoken in the country?

These include SiPhuthi, SiHlubi, SiBhaca, SiLala, SiNhlangwini, SiNrebele, IsiMpondro, Khoekhoegowab, !Orakobab, Xirikobab, N|uuki, !Xunthali, Khwedam, KheLobedu, SePulana, HiPai, SeKutswe, SeṰokwa, SiThonga, SiLaNgomane, SheKgalagari, XiRonga and others. Equally important to not only their native speakers but to the whole nation, these languages are at risk of disappearing. If you’re fluent or proficient in any of these dialects, you can serve your community by keeping them alive through teaching others.

All you will need is data and a smartphone or laptop on which to conduct online lessons. You can charge by the hour. Teach people how to cook

Chefs are amazing. They take ordinary food items and turn them into sensational gastronomic experiences. However, cooks without formal training and qualifications can also throw down in the kitchen. Being able to prepare food for yourself or others is an essential life skill. But some people do not even know how to boil an egg. This is where you come in. If you're passionate about food and know your way around the kitchen, why not use this to your advantage and teach others for some cash?