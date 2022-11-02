Starting a business can be expensive, but it does not always have to be. You can start where you are and grow your hustle. Even if you have a traditional job, the entrepreneurship path can provide extra cash you can use amid the rising cost of living.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to a survey conducted by BrandMapp on households with a monthly income of more than R10 000, 43% have a secondary income, and for 30% of them that comes from side hustles. “In 2019, 63% of our respondents had just one source of income, their job. By this year, that percent has gone down to 57%. In the current economic conditions, it would not be surprising if many of these side hustles are simply helping people make ends meet,” says BrandMapp Director of storytelling, Brandon de Kock. The Household Affordability Index reports that the average cost of the household food basket is now R4 787.83. These price hikes coupled with inflation make it a necessity to come up with ways to earn additional income.

Here are some side hustles you can start for less than R500: Packing groceries

Story continues below Advertisement

A grocery or till packer is in charge of packing all of the goods purchased by customers at a supermarket. Customers can take the items home in plastic, paper, or recyclable bags. Because you must interact with people, you must be friendly in order to get along with customers. Grocery packers must also stand and work for long periods of time, so having plenty of energy is essential.

Story continues below Advertisement

Leaflet distribution Despite the fact that the internet makes it very easy to spread information, going directly to the people is sometimes the best way to do so. These informational packs are distributed by a leaflet distributor to promote events, venues, or businesses. Leaflet distributors are frequently assigned to specific “hot spots” for customers, such as busy corner streets or densely populated areas.

Car washing South Africa is a water-scarce country, which scientists have been warning about for years. So, for this side hustle, you’d need to devise a novel way to wash cars without wasting water.

Having this distinct feature will set you apart from the competition, resulting in a successful service. Teach music classes

If you have a wonderful singing voice, you can assist others in bringing out the best in their own. You can help with vocal exercises to help people project their voices better, expand their vocal range, and improve their delivery. Similarly, if you know how to play a musical instrument well, you could teach others how to play it as well.

Working in a crèche Managing a dozen or more toddlers can be challenging. Child and youth care workers frequently have a lot on their plates and could benefit from some extra help. As an assistant at a crèche, you can assist with a variety of tasks such as planning activities for the children, changing nappies as needed, and laying out their lunch/meals. This side hustle requires you to be excellent with children.