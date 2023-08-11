Sisekelo Institute launches youth tech scholarships

In an effort to help curb the high unemployment rate among the youth, the Sisekelo Institute of Business and Technology has launched its Tech Scholarship Programme (STSP). The aim of the programme is to train young people in scarce tech skills and give them access to job opportunities. It represents a fantastic opportunity for those interested in pursuing a 4IR career in fields such as cybersecurity, software engineering or data science – but without the necessary means to further their studies and become workplace ready.

To qualify for the scholarship programme, you must be under the age of 30 and unemployed, have a Grade 12 Certificate as well as access to a laptop and data. Skills shortage The shortage of tech skills in the world is a complex issue that affects many countries and industries. With the increasing demand for technology-driven solutions across various sectors, there has been a significant increase in the need for individuals with tech skills such as Software Development, Data Analysis, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity, among others.

South Africa is facing a shortage of tech skills in these fields caused by a variety of factors, including a lack of investment in STEM education, a brain-drain of skilled workers leaving the country for better opportunities abroad, and a lack of diversity and inclusivity in the tech industry. Another critical cause of the shortage of tech skills is the rapid pace at which technology is evolving. New technologies are being developed at an unprecedented rate, and the skills required to work with them are constantly changing. As a result, many workers find it difficult to keep up with the latest trends and acquire the necessary skills. Compounding the problem is the lack of emphasis on technology education in many countries. In some parts of the world, the education system is not keeping up with the pace of technological advancement, and students are not receiving the necessary training to prepare them for the jobs of the future. South Africa finds itself in the same predicament with regards to its current technology education programmes.

Scholarship Designed to bridge the tech skills gap among South African youth, the STSP aims to give young people access to training and development that will empower them with the skills, knowledge and attitude needed to succeed in the world of business. The bursary covers 90% of tuition and training. The 10% contribution from successful applicants would be for them to cover exam fees and materials.