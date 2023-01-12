Social media users accuse Zanele Mbokazi of being a scammer

Durban businesswoman Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule is known for having numerous businesses and multiple streams of income. However, some social users do not believe that they are all legit and accuse her of scamming people.

Mbokazi-Nkambule who famously said that she hateed the smell of poverty was back with her latest endeavour a ‘’turnaround coach’’. This supposedly includes ‘personal turnaround, financial turnaround, spiritual turnaround and turnaround in relationships.’ The founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards claimed on the website for webinars of the service that she can change your mindset and your wealth story before the end of this year if you know, deep down, that you are not where you are supposed to be.

‘’I know that you have been working hard, I know that you really want to succeed. But sometimes you feel like you are not good enough, the confidence is not there. ‘’Sometimes you look at other people that are less gifted and less educated than you doing so much better. You know what, sometimes they have somebody guiding them behind the scenes. You need a coach, you need a mentor, tare is where I come in,’’ she said on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanele Mbokazi (@mbokazizanele) In response, Twitter users took no time to call Mbokazi-Nkambule a serial scammer. ‘’I don’t know a more consistent scammer,’’ wrote a Twitter user.

Here were more comments: She'll be a scientist one of these days. We'll wake up and she'll be in the lab, coding and solving the climate crisis. A Queen! Imama must be a scammer please.

If she can successfully reinvent herself every year and you guys fall for it, I may as well give her my money and learn to be her 😂😂😂. I need money and her work ethic! Aaah give this lady a bells. A consistent queen. Giving up is NOT an option. Scam them queen!!!

Those who are more sceptical of her motivations have brought up older clips where the media personality was allegedly promoting a pyramid scheme. Lalela, If diversifying your portfolio was a person: pic.twitter.com/2TLDgFeviU — Jack Knife (@JackSinthumule) January 2, 2023 In the clip she she said ‘’To tell you the truth... I got into something that I don’t know but it has been earning me money... I have been asked if this is pyramid scheme and I don’t know.’’ *Mbokazi-Nkambule could not be reached for comment.