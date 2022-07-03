Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, July 3, 2022

Software firm Sage wants to create opportunities for people living with disabilities by getting them recruitment-ready

African man in wheelchair looking away and smiling at modern office. Picture: Anna Stills

Published 34m ago

Accounting and business management software company Sage recently hosted a Sage Pathways event in Soweto to engage with people living with disabilities in the community and surrounding areas.

This is a global programme designed to help under-represented groups get into or back to work. In South Africa, it focuses on recruiting people living with disabilities into a 12-month internship programme.

In 2021, Sage recruited 13 interns living with disabilities into its customer services and finance operations division.

Faith Ramusetheli, the Transformation director at Sage Africa and the Middle East said: “An estimated 7.5% of the country’s population lives with some form of disability, and less than 1% of people living with a disability are employed.

“This is a reality for many people living with disabilities who are excluded from career opportunities through various barriers. These include physical workplace environments that are not accessible; with a lack of assistance, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices.”

Ramusetheli added that the company is committed to a bold Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) strategy that enables colleagues, partners, customers and communities to succeed.

At the Soweto event, prospective applicants explored what it feels like to work at the organisation and learned more about the programme and the roles.

They also received help preparing for Sage’s application process, including sessions on improving interview skills, and building their personal brand.

In the year-long programme, interns receive on-the-job training, coaching, mentoring and are introduced to a Sage ‘buddy’ to help them navigate the business and start their work with confidence.

