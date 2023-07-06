South African Institution of Civil Engineering appoints new CEO

The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) has appointed Sekadi Phayane-Shakhane as its new CEO, effective from July 1, 2023.

With a seasoned professional career, including as the MD of Refilwe Engineering Solutions, and non-executive director at Gateway Airports Authority, “she brings a wealth of experience, with a remarkable career in transportation planning and engineering, coupled with her impressive academic qualifications,” a statement said yesterday.