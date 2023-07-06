Independent Online
South African Institution of Civil Engineering appoints new CEO

The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) has appointed Sekadi Phayane-Shakhane as its new CEO, effective from July 1, 2023. Supplied

Published 58m ago

The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) has appointed Sekadi Phayane-Shakhane as its new CEO, effective from July 1, 2023.

With a seasoned professional career, including as the MD of Refilwe Engineering Solutions, and non-executive director at Gateway Airports Authority, “she brings a wealth of experience, with a remarkable career in transportation planning and engineering, coupled with her impressive academic qualifications,” a statement said yesterday.

“My vision for the institution is to foster collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity within the civil engineering community. Together, we can drive positive change, address societal challenges, and enhance the profession's impact on South Africa's development,” Phayane-Shakhane said.

