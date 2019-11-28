JOHANNESBURG - South African mobile operator Vodacom Group said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Till Streichert will leave the company in June 2020 to pursue an external opportunity.
The news came in just two days after the company said its Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Andries Delport will leave Vodacom in May 2020 to pursue external interests, after 23 years of service.
Streichert was appointed CFO and executive director of Vodacom Group in August 2015 after his tenure as the finance director with Vodacom South Africa in 2014.