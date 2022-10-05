Space station commander tells girls about a career in science while in orbit

Cristoforetti recently took time to describe some of the experiments conducted aboard the ISS, as well as answer questions from five girls 8 to 11 years old from across Europe. She and her spacesuit-clad Barbie floated in zero gravity as she spoke.

Asked why she became an astronaut, the 45-year-old said: “Growing up, I was fascinated by the night sky, and the idea of flying to space, and the sense of adventure and exploration.

“And then I became interested in science and technology, and then I really loved flying. I became a pilot. And being an astronaut kind of brings all those passions and interests of me together,” she said.

The video conversation, excerpts of which were released on Monday, was part of a project aimed at inspiring young girls to start careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It also marks World Space Week, which begins on Tuesday, October 4.