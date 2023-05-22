Spatial design is a hot new career option - here’s why

Traditional careers are tried and tested and can provide stability. However, if you are one of the adventurous individuals whose path diverges from the norm, there are numerous jobs that might be suitable for you, such as spatial design.

For far too long, South Africans viewed the design and décor sector to be divided into two major career paths: interior design and architecture. The result has resulted in a significant market void for the middle ground of spatial design. This is according to the co-ordinator of the STADIO School of Architecture and Spatial Design, Marga de Vos. De Vos said while conventional design professions such as architecture and interior design cater for space and people, spatial design transcends these traditional design domains.

Those in this vocation handle complicated design issues by concentrating on human emotion, sustainability, and even researching new ways for people to live, work, play, rest, learn and experience space. “Spatial designers serve as a valuable connective tissue between traditional built environment disciplines such as architecture, interior and furniture design, and the requirements and desires of the communities they serve. “The demand for skilled spatial design practitioners is growing exponentially in South Africa, where there is a pressing need to address a multitude of social housing challenges, including creating more inclusive spaces,’’ she said.