CAPE TOWN - As the Raging Bull Summit for 2018 draws closer, we zoom-in on one of the speakers of the ceremony, Siboniso Nxumalo, who is expected to talk about the theme 'Investing in BRICS: Challenges and Benefits.

FACT SHEET:

Nxumalo has an extensive 12 years of work experience in the asset management industry.

From February 2015 to date, he has been a co-head of Global Emerging Markets at Old Mutual Investment Group.

Prior to this, he was a portfolio manager and analyst at ELECTUS - one of the investment boutiques of the OMIG, after joining in February 2007.

In 2011, he was appointed to head up the financials and property research team and assumed responsibility for the bank and other financial analyses excluding insurance.

Before he joined the Old Mutual Investment Group, he was a Training Outside Public Practice (TOPP) trainee accountant at Old Mutual for three years. Two of those years were spent in various departments of Old Mutual Investment Group.

Paul Glendining, an executive at Old Mutual Investment Group who worked with Nxumalo said that "he is a smart guy with a successful track record and described him as an ambitious and a great presenter."

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

"My grandmother owned a shebeen so technically my first (unpaid) job was selling SAB products. My first paid job was ringing a bell outside a clothing shop shouting at people to go and view the sales," he told the Business Day.

One thing he feels he could fix in South Africa today is education. "What we really need as a country is 'radical education transformation'".

EDUCATION

Nxumalo holds a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Cape Town - Graduate School of Business.

He also has a BCom Honours degree in Financial Accounting from the same university.

