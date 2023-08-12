Staggering Talent Gap And Persistent Gender Inequality A Blot In Expanding Cybersecurity Industry A staggering talent gap and persistent gender inequality were the two major challenges that loom large in the rapidly expanding field of cybersecurity.

According to the recently released 2022 (ISC) Cybersecurity Workforce Study, the industry faced an alarming shortage of 3.4 million skilled professionals. To compound matters, women currently represented a mere 24%-less than a quarter of the global cybersecurity workforce. In South Africa, the representation of women in cybersecurity is even lower, standing at a measly 9%, in 2021.

While these numbers may seem disheartening, they were said to signify a significant improvement from the paltry 11% global representation reported in 2017. Amidst the challenges, a glimmer of hope emerged, demonstrating that progress was possible. Maria Jose Albarran, Channel Account Director at Fortinet said to foster a successful career in cybersecurity, women were fearlessly confronting the industry’s significant challenges.

“One thing that I have learned is that continued learning is essential. It’s important to be open to learning from everyone around you because there is always someone who can teach you something," Albarran said. Sandra Tamer, a dedicated System Engineer at Fortinet, echoed these sentiments emphasising the immense benefits of conversations, particularly among women, for personal and organisational growth. She believed that by sharing stories of successes and failures, women working in cybersecurity could uplift and support one another.

“Let’s change the culture and help more women thrive rather than just survive. It is time to take our place at the top.” Tamer’s passion for cybersecurity began when she completed her master’s degree in telecom engineering over five years ago. Since joining Fortinet at the beginning of this year, she has been committed to becoming a cybersecurity expert. Tamer encouraged other women and young girls to embark on a similar path, highlighting the rapid growth and immense importance of the engineering sector.

“There are plenty of great opportunities for women to join this exciting area. You can make a difference in the world, so don’t hesitate to start such an amazing journey.” A survey conducted by the World Economic Forum(WEF) on women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and cybersecurity revealed interesting insights that shed light on both the truths and myths surrounding cybersecurity careers. One observation that held true was the importance of engaging in STEM from an early age. Unfortunately, in countries like South Africa, not everyone has equal access to quality education, particularly in STEM subjects. According to a 2022 government report, only 13% of local graduates in STEM fields were women.

Luckily, having the support of role models or mentors could make a significant difference. Girls can take part in initiatives led by NGOs or businesses, like TechnoGirl or Girls4Tech, as well as boot camps or skills programmes, to get additional support. Fortinet said a common misconception was that women were unaware of cybersecurity as a viable career option. However, it said that surprisingly, the survey results showed that while the majority of women were aware of cybersecurity careers, many had never been exposed to the field or simply had not considered it as a potential path.

It added that unfortunately, due to distorted perceptions of the industry, women may also be discouraged from pursuing a cybersecurity career. This is compounded by various barriers, including unequal access to job opportunities and limited options for non-technical entrants. It is also often seen as a male-dominated “boys’ club,” further exacerbating the challenges faced by women in the field, the company said. However, many businesses were working to change the status quo.

A 2023 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report found that 73% of businesses were now implementing recruiting initiatives aimed at women. The cybersecurity player said that to bridge the gender gap in cybersecurity, there were three key steps that companies could take. Firstly, it said creating training and upskilling opportunities specifically designed to advance women in the field was crucial. Albarran said training was important in any industry, but it was especially important in cybersecurity considering that technology was always changing.

"When it comes to supporting women, I believe that the encouragement, support, and empowerment of other women is the greatest help in ensuring the retainment of women in cyber,” Albarran said. Secondly, it said that providing internships not only for recent graduates but also for individuals looking to transition into a cybersecurity career could be immensely beneficial. Lastly, it said mentorship programs played a vital role in fostering the growth and development of women in cybersecurity.