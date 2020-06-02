Standard Chartered appoints new corporate finance head for Africa, Middle East

JOHANNESBURG - British multinational banking and financial services company Standard Chartered said on Tuesday it had appointed Abbas Husain as the regional head of corporate finance in Africa and the Middle East.

Husain has nearly 24 years of banking experience, 17 years them with the company, and has a track record in structuring and executing project finance transactions in the power, water, oil and gas, metals and infrastructure sectors.

"The appointment of Abbas demonstrates the commitment we have made in developing top leadership talent within the bank," Standard Chartered regional chief executive for Africa and the Middle East Sunil Kaushal said.

"We are focussed on the continued growth of our business, and he brings a valuable wealth of experience in successfully advising clients across a diverse range of sectors in our footprint."

Kaushal said Husain would play a crucial role in supporting Standard Chartered clients across Africa and the Middle East as the company navigated the Covid-19 crisis.