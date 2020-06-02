Standard Chartered appoints new corporate finance head for Africa, Middle East
JOHANNESBURG - British multinational banking and financial services company Standard Chartered said on Tuesday it had appointed Abbas Husain as the regional head of corporate finance in Africa and the Middle East.
Husain has nearly 24 years of banking experience, 17 years them with the company, and has a track record in structuring and executing project finance transactions in the power, water, oil and gas, metals and infrastructure sectors.
"The appointment of Abbas demonstrates the commitment we have made in developing top leadership talent within the bank," Standard Chartered regional chief executive for Africa and the Middle East Sunil Kaushal said.
"We are focussed on the continued growth of our business, and he brings a valuable wealth of experience in successfully advising clients across a diverse range of sectors in our footprint."
Kaushal said Husain would play a crucial role in supporting Standard Chartered clients across Africa and the Middle East as the company navigated the Covid-19 crisis.
In his previous role, Husain advised, structured and executed over 50 deals in Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, raising more than US$ 100 billion of debt, including advising or structuring more than 60 gigawatts of new power generation and water projects that produce over 1,700 million imperial gallons per day in the region across 11 countries.
Prior to joining Standard Chartered, he worked with Citibank, managing a portfolio of multinational corporates and local corporates and at Bank of America where he managed a diversified portfolio.
Standard Chartered has a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serves clients in a further 85 markets.
- African News Agency (ANA)