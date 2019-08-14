STEM Conference & Career Expo organisers and Trusted Interns will launch a careers portal dedicated to connecting graduates and employers in the STEM arenas. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Conference & Career Expo organisers has partnered with Trusted Interns to launch a careers portal dedicated to connecting graduates and employers in the STEM arenas. The first of its kind STEM careers portal was launched on 1 August 2019.

The third annual STEM Conference & Career Expo will be taking place from 4 to 5 October 2019, and in the past has enjoyed tremendous popularity among forward-thinking universities, businesses, students and graduates looking to build a career in STEM-related fields.

"The overwhelming feedback from both visitors and exhibitors over this time has pointed to the need for connection that goes beyond the show dates and supports both graduates and business in harnessing talent and opportunities in the STEM arena all year round. To this end, we are pleased to announce our partnership with Trusted Interns to bring employers and graduates in the STEM space a unique digital recruitment marketplace to connect," said Amalia Hendricks, STEM Conference & Career Expo Director.

"We're ecstatic to be partnered with the STEM Conference & Career Expo, which is an organisation whose values are aligned with our vision of the future of South Africa," said Jaryd Raizon, Director of Trusted Interns

Raizon added that their technology will ensure that graduates and employers will not only be able to pre-book meaningful meetings for the two-day period at the STEM Conference & Career Expo, but will continue to connect them well into the future.

"By way of this partnership, we are confident that this will be the most effective STEM-oriented career-matching expo in South Africa," said Raizon.

Feedback to the careers portal from both employees and graduates has been both excitement and sincere appreciation for a well-considered, user-friendly platform that caters specifically to careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE