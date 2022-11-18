“Stop public shaming Amber Heard” - Over 100 organisations and activists

In an open letter, 130 anti-violence organisations and public figures against women and children, backed actress Amber Heard, demanding that her “public shaming” stop. One of the individuals is the UK’s Dr Charlotte Proudman, an advocate who fights for girls’ and women’s rights in court. She represents rape survivors and victims of domestic violence.

“As an expert and barrister in violence against women and girls I’ve signed on to an open letter supporting Amber Heard. Over 100 of my colleagues have joined me. Please read it,” she tweeted on Wednesday. As an expert and barrister in violence against women and girls I’ve signed on to an open letter

supporting Amber Heard. Over 100 of my colleagues have joined me. Please read it

below. #ExpertsForAmber #IStandwithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/vV1KMKzZgb — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) November 16, 2022 It was signed by Crazy Rich Asians lead star Constance Wu among others. According to the letter, the verdict in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial five months ago was of deep concern to many professionals in the fields of intimate partner and sexual violence.

They claimed that much of the harassment was motivated by misinformation, misogyny, biphobia, and a monetized social media environment in which a woman's claims of domestic violence and sexual assault were mocked for entertainment purposes. “The same disinformation and victim-blaming tropes are now being used against others who have alleged abuse,” the letter reads. “In our opinion, the Depp v. Heard verdict and continued discourse around it indicate a fundamental misunderstanding of intimate partner and sexual violence and how survivors respond to it.

“The damaging consequences of the spread of this misinformation are incalculable. We have grave concerns about the rising misuse of defamation suits to threaten and silence survivors.” The letter concluded by condemning Heard's “public shaming,” emphasising their support for her, and inviting others to join in. IOL Business