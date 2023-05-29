Stressed 40-year-old leaves job to be a professional daughter for R11K a month

The modern-day workplace is fraught with stressors such as tight deadlines, being overworked and even wage theft. Despite this, those who work, though grateful to be employed, may be facing mental health issues due to work. When push comes to shove, some workers may elect to quit their jobs without any safety net.

However, this was not the case for Nianan, a 40-year-old Chinese woman who reportedly quit in order to be a stay-at-home daughter. According to the ‘’South China Morning Post’’, in 2022, she was suffering from mental health issues due to being on call every day while working for a media agency. Nianan’s parents supposedly came to her rescue after seeing the stress she was under and offering her a unique solution. "Why don’t you just quit your job? We’ll take care of you financially," they were quoted as saying.

They reportedly assured her that she would receive 4,000 yuan (R11,206) per month if she packed up and moved in with the pair. The dutiful daughter is said to have done as her parents told her and worked as their carer. Nianan defined her job as ‘’a profession filled with love’’ and has now adopted a diverse daily schedule. Her stipend is funded by her parents' monthly retirement income that exceeds 10,000 yuan (R29,489). Nianan's duties include doing grocery shopping, cleaning, housekeeping, and even dancing in the morning with folks.

Her story has gone viral online, with social media users opining on the situation. However, she is not the only one who works a full-time stay at home daughter. In 2022 Roma Abdesselam took to social media to share her extraordinary lifestyle. According to the ‘’New York Post’’, Abdesselam spends up to R853,354 of her parents’ money on luxury clothing, jewellery, shoes, spa treatments, elegant suppers at costly restaurants, and other items on some days.