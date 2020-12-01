Sumitomo Rubber SA appoints new CEO effective January 2021
DURBAN - Sumitomo Rubber South Africa has appointed Lubin Ozoux as the new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of SRSA effective 01 January 2021.
Sumitomo Rubber South Africa manufacturer of the Dunlop, Sumitomo and Falken tyre brands for the African continent,
Ozoux will take over the role from outgoing CEO, Riaz Haffejee who has led the company for the past eight years. He is currently Group Director: Sales, Marketing and Operation at SRSA and has been a key member of the Executive Committee.
He joined the company in 2017 as Director: Export (Africa) leading the expansion into key African markets and later took on the responsibility of leading the company’s sales effort throughout territories in Africa including South Africa.
Before joining SRSA, Ozoux spent 11 years at Hilti Corporation, working across multiple countries and continents.
Ozoux has extensive Sales, Marketing, Engineering and General Management experience and is well positioned to lead SRSA forward.
The Board of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, SRSA’s parent company based in Japan, has extended its thanks to outgoing CEO Riaz Haffejee for his dedicated service to the company and wished him well in his future position.
Haffejee will remain with the company until the 31st of January 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.
