Taste sweets for a living – company offers R1.2m a year to ‘chief candy officer’

Durban – Yes, you read right. A company is seeking a chief candy officer who will be responsible for tasting sweets and approving them for sale. This lucky individual will rake in around R107 590 a month for this position.

Online Canadian company Candy Funhouse posted on LinkedIn two weeks ago this peculiar vacancy, boasting that it will be a world first. “Do you love all things candy and chocolate? Are you passionate about confectionery treats and exploring unreleased and existing products? “If so, this is the perfect position for you,” said Candy Funhouse.

According to the company, being the CCO (chief candy officer) will be serious and much more than just fun and games. “The chief candy officer will be responsible for deciding which new candy products Candy Funhouse will be carrying, leading candy board meetings, being the head taste tester, and taking charge of all things fun!” You need to love sweets to work this job! Surprisingly, the position is not bound by age and children as young as 5 can opt in.

It may sound like the easiest job in the world to bag, but candidates will be put through the ringer. “The candidate will be put through extensive palate training and much more.” These will be the responsibilities and duties of the chief candy officer:

Taste test 3500+ products on a monthly basis. Become the head taste tester. Approve candy inventory and reward spotlight treats the official “CCO Stamp of Approval”. Decide which new products Candy Funhouse will carry. Lead the “Funhouse” Candy strategy. Run candy board meetings. The deadline for this posting is August 31. The world will eagerly await to see who has won this Willy Wonka-esque dream position. Unfortunately, this job is only open to people from Canada or the US. To date, over 200 have applied. IOL Business