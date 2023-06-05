Taxi app Quickloc8 claims to be a game-changer for the industry

Quickloc8 is a real-time taxi fleet management tool that handles a variety of daily issues confronting taxi owners, drivers, and commuters. The app launched in 2018 and has apparently gained enormous support from a rising number of taxi organisations around the country, with the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KZN, Limpopo, and Gauteng having the most users.

‘’At Quickloc8, we are committed to using the latest and greatest in technology, including IoT, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, to bring about positive change in the taxi and public transportation industry,’’ the software company said on its website. In 2018, the organisation received the most creative business award at the Western Cape Entrepreneurship Awards, as well as a special mention in the annual budget vote speech by the then-Minister of Transport, Blade Nzimande. According to its inventor, Mbavhalelo Mabogo, the tool is gaining popularity among owners who want to maximise earnings while also ensuring drivers act appropriately and commuters are safe.

Apart from having the ability to follow a taxi in real time and provide information on the number of passengers for each journey, the unique platform can also issue alarms for over-speeding and abusive driving via its Taxiloc8 function. With its Taxicam function, it can transmit high-quality video and audio feed in real-time. The feature also includes a smart camera that automatically tallies the number of passengers and money paid for every load, as well as monitoring driver behaviour throughout each journey.

The Taxicam invention, which features a 360º camera, is reportedly very simple to connect and install and was developed to work with most taxi models on the domestic market. “One of the key differences is that Quickloc8 has digitised the routes of the different taxi ranks, allowing for real-time compliance tracking. ‘’This means that taxi owners can keep track of their fleet's compliance with regulations, such as how long they have been driving or how many passengers they are carrying,” Mabogo said.