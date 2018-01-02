CAPE TOWN - Freelancers or employees who have to work this holiday often face the struggle of finding a place to get productive.

Take a look at this list of 12 best cafes in Cape Town which can get your productivity going.

1. Field Office, Woodstock

Picture: The Field Office. (Website)

The Field Office has two branches in Woodstock. They serve breakfasts, lunches and baked goods. The space has a modern aesthetic, known to attract freelancers, startup founders and tourists around the city. This cafe can be visited for meetings on the go or a full-day of working.

2. Bootlegger, Kenilworth

Picture: Bootlegger. (Website).

This coffee company has various branches around Cape Town. The Kenilworth branch specifically is known for its table and counter space as well as outdoor seating. All branches offer free WiFi. They serve freshly ground coffee as well as breakfasts and lunches. This branch has plug points and bag hooks which serves as an ideal office away from the office.

3. Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Wi-Fi Lounge

Picture: Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Wi-Fi Lounge. (Website).

This cafe features a panoramic view of the city and ocean, located on one of Cape Town’s top attractions, Table Mountain, The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Wi-Fi Lounge has free WiFi, table space, plug points and air conditioning. This lounge opens when the first cable car goes up Table Mountain and closes 15 minutes before the last cable car comes down.

There are two ways to access this WiFi Lounge, either by paying for a cable ride or hiking up Table Mountain.

4. Caffé Neo, Mouille Point

Picture: Caffé Neo. (Google).

Located near the lighthouse, overlooking the Mouille Point Promenade is Caffé Neo. This cafe features a workspace and ocean view. The WiFi is also fast and reliable with plenty of plug points available. Neo serves coffee and light meals. It experiences great traffic at times and is recommended during early morning and late afternoons.

5. Superette, Woodstock

Picture: Superette. (Website).

Located in the Woodstock Exchange, Superette is a hub for designers, artists and startups.

This cafe features natural light and the counter by the floor-to-ceiling windows overlook Albert Road. Superette offers free WiFi, plug points and sells coffee and food. Based on its location, Superette is known to be frequented by freelancers and designers.

6. Origin, City Bowl

Picture: Origin. (Website).

Origin sources green beans then roasts and grounds it and prepares it in-house. This cafe offers a variety of coffees. It has large and small tables with free WiFi on hand. Origin also specialises in food and all day breakfasts.

READ: Skype reveals new version for freelancers

7. Mustacchio Caffe, City Bowl

Picture: Mustacchio Caffe. (Website).

Styled as an Italian cafe, Mustacchio features unique decor. The decor and coffee reflects the Italian style of the cafe. Mustacchio offers Italian or South African coffee blends to choose from and they serve bespoke cocktails as well. They offer free WiFi and have plugs all around the cafe.

8. Smak, City Bowl

Picture: Smak. (Website).

Smak delicatessen and restaurant is situated on Bree Street in the City Bowl. Smak brews their own brand, Uber coffee and serve a range of breakfasts and lunches. Although they are vegan, they serve cheese platters as well. This delicatessen is often populated by freelancers during the day.

9. Hard Pressed Café, City Bowl

Picture: Hard Pressed Café. (Website).

This cafe is unique in its retro appearance. It serves food and coffee and vinyl. They serve their signature blend of hard-pressed coffee with a distinct chocolatey aftertaste and crackle of vinyl. Power outlets are available at the counters seating area which will keep you productive.

10. Hartlief Deli, Constantia

Picture: Hartlief Deli. (Website).

This German bakery and butchery serve German lunches. Hartlief Deli also serves breakfast until 12pm. Power outlets are available at the counter and the WiFi is favoured for its speed and unlimited supply. However, it is known to get overcrowded during lunch time. It is therefore advisable to arrive early to secure a spot.

11. Haas Coffee, City Bowl

Picture: Haas Coffee. (Website).

This artsy coffee shop is filled with trinkets. It also has a full bar but is known for its coffee and lunches. They have large as well as small tables. However, each table does not feature a power outlet. Freelancers should therefore choose a spot carefully.

12. Blonde&Beard, Muizenberg

Picture: Blonde&Beard. (Website).

This coffee shop has speedy WiFi as well as plenty of plug points. Apart from this, it features a view of Muizenberg beach. Blonde&Beard also has comfortable couches upstairs with good lighting. This makes for a relaxing work environment. READ:

READ ALSO: The restaurant where everything on the menu is R10

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE