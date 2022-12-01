The 4-day work week is the way to go for employee well-being - research

The four-day work week is gaining momentum across the world as more data comes out. South Africa will also partake as the country's pilot experiment for this work style will start in February 2023.

While still regarded as radical by employees and companies alike in SA, the evidence behind the four-day work week suggests that it might just be the future. According to research released on Wednesday, businesses that provided their employees an extra day off each week without reducing pay saw more income coupled with a decrease in absenteeism and resignations. Additionally, workers described lower levels of stress and burnout as well as higher levels of life satisfaction.

These findings were from a six-month four-day week pilot programme that was just completed by 30 companies and almost 1 000 employees. Over the course of the experiment, revenue rose by more than a percentage point each month for an overall gain of 8%. Companies were overall impressed by this work mode. Rod Lacey, the chief people officer of simPRO, said that after implementing this new method of working, they discovered that caring for employees and paying attention to their opinions all feedback into the company positively.

The programme was organised by the non-profit 4 Day Week Global. 97% of workers who were a part of the research say they would continue with the four-day work week. Around 70 % of workers who were in the four-day week experiment said they would want a 10 to 50% more in pay to go back to five days. “The 4-day week has been transformative for our business and our people. Staff are more focused, more engaged and more dedicated, helping us hit our goals better than before,” said Jon Leland, chief strategy officer at Kickstarter.

“Greater employee retention and faster hiring have been surprisingly powerful in driving improved business outcomes too,” said Leland. “We're achieving more as an organisation while giving people time to start new creative projects, rest, and be with their families. It's a true win-win.” South Africa’s own four-day work week trial has seen a massive interest from companies. The deadline to sign up for this pioneering pilot has been extended to January 15, 2023.