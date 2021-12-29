The five most lucrative technology jobs that will dominate the industry in 2022, according to industry expert Riaz Moola

Riaz Moola, the chief executive officer of coding training institute HyperionDev, says that because of the rapid digitisation of almost all aspects of our lives, tech-based careers offer students lucrative opportunities for their futures. “Currently there is a skills gap in the technology sector in South Africa, which is reflected in research by PwC which reveals that 87% of local CEOs are most concerned about this shortage,” said Moola.

According to the CEO, here are the five most in-demand tech careers for 2022: 1. Java developer Average annual salary according to Payscale: R375 315

A Java Developer is responsible for the design, development, and management of Java-based applications. Because Java is used so widely, particularly by large organisations, the daily roles vary widely, but can include owning a particular application or working on several at one time. “Java is still one of the most popular programming languages in the world, reflecting both the growing demand for experienced Java programmers and the ubiquity of companies using Java for all kinds of tech applications,” said Moola. 2. Software engineer

Average annual salary according to Payscale: R371 699 Software engineers develop systems and software for businesses. These products range from business applications and games to network control systems and operating systems. A software engineer's responsibilities may also include working with users to determine their software needs. “They have always enjoyed incredible pay, boundless career opportunities and solid job security,” states Moola. “Software engineers are highly agile, thanks to their transferable skills and deep knowledge of one or more programming languages.”

3. Data Scientist/Data Engineer Average annual salary according to Payscale: R428 554 to R449 030 Data scientists examine which questions need answering and where to find the related data. They have business acumen and analytical skills as well as the ability to mine, clean, and present data. Businesses use data scientists to source, manage, and analyse large amounts of unstructured data.

“Data is the internet’s new gold rush, which is why companies want to understand their core data and key customer insights to unlock more efficient systems and bigger profits. Data engineers, on the other hand, are responsible for the setting up, maintenance, and management of data systems. “They don’t just know how to work with data, but also understand the systems and processes that this large-scale analysis requires and how to work with these technologies. These two roles share the number three spot due to their international demand and high job security,” said Moola. 4. Enterprise Architect

Average annual salary according to Payscale: R867 986 An enterprise architect is responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of an organisation's IT networks and services. As an enterprise architect, one will be responsible for overseeing, improving and upgrading enterprise services, software and hardware. “Enterprise architects typically occupy more senior positions and are responsible for making sure that a company’s business strategy uses the right technology systems to achieve its goals.”

5. Full-Stack Web Developer Average annual salary according to SalaryExpert: R730 841 A Full-stack Web Developer is responsible for the coding, design and layout of a website according to a company's specifications. As the role takes into consideration user experience and function, a certain level of both graphic design and computer programming is necessary. According to HyperionDev, this profession has officially passed their single-stream counterparts (front-end and back-end developers) to claim the fifth most desirable tech job in the world.