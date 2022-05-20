The ICT skills you need to stay ahead of the digital curve

Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Skills are a diverse set of technological tools and resources used to transmit, store, create, share or exchange information. In an ever-shifting digital world, these ICT skills can be used in fields such as banking, education, medicine, transport, e-commerce, and more.

Prudence Mathebula, founder and managing director of Dynamic DNA, says a few critical skills areas have emerged as critical. According to Mathebula, these required skills coincide with the basic backbones of the 4IR, such as technology networks, coding and apps, and the ability to keep workforces functional, and customers happy. Here are four such critical skills:

Cloud and security backbones These skills include cloud networking and cyber security analytics, where certifications in solutions by Amazon (Amazon Web Services, or AWS), Microsoft (Azure), and Google (Google Cloud Platform) are most in demand. “This accelerated demand for cloud skills is a direct result of the pandemic, which forced a migration toward distance learning and remote work,” Mathebula says.

Coding languages, apps, and UX These skills include knowing different coding languages such as Java, JavaSCript, Swift, Objective-C, and Kotlin, and knowing how to use the libraries and platforms that support them, such as React.js, React Native, and the Angular framework. “But what’s the use of having an app that does not deliver an exciting and easy user experience (UX), how a person feels when interacting with a system?

“Hence, skills in user interface (UI) design and UX itself are increasingly important across industries, not just marketing and gaming, its traditional fields of dominance.” Support, AI and ML Technical support – for both employees and customers – has become critically important in this environment.

Although it is often an entry-level position for technicians, the skills required are very customer-centric, including putting customers first, having a sound understanding of the basics of the company’s apps and systems, and knowing how to help people without making them feel stupid. An analytical mind is key too, to help find the source of a problem a user or employee may be experiencing. Soft skills