The most in-demand careers in the country

Durban - The country’s job market is incredibly volatile, with a staggering 35.3 percent unemployment rate, but some careers are still very in demand. The Employment Insight Report for April, produced by the employment website CareerJunction, reveals some interesting hiring trends.

“Between March 2021 and March 2022, hiring activity has increased by 39 percent. This is an uptake of 18 percent in job advertising, compared to the year-on-year statistics for March 2020 to March 2021,” said CareerJunction. According to the website, administration, ofﬁce and support is one of the sectors that has seen the biggest increase in hiring activity. “One reason for this may be that an increasing number of local companies are moving back to a more ofﬁce-bound working environment as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.”

Admin, Ofﬁce and Support Admin Clerk, Personal Assistant, HR, Switchboard/Reception increased by 17 percent. Finance

Financial/Project Accounting, Bookkeeping, Payroll and Wages, and Financial Analysis went up by 10 percent. Business and Management Middle/Department Management Staff Recruitment/Selection increased by four percent.

In a comparison between the first quarters of 2022 and 2020, Gauteng, the Western Cape and KZN showed an increased demand for professionals in the manufacturing and assembly sector. KZN led with a 37 percent increase, followed by Gauteng with a 28 percent uptick and the Western Cape with 23 percent. According to the data, building and construction professionals enjoy better employment prospects in Gauteng (+10 percent) and the Western Cape (+9 percent), compared to two years ago.

