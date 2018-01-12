



According to an article in Business Tech, Wiese lost his billionaire status, with his fortune decreasing to $742 million.





In light of this, other South-African businessmen have bumped up the list of the country's top billionaires, this according to Forbes real time rankings.



Here is a look at the updated list of the wealthiest South Africans:

1. Nicky Oppenheimer

Photo: File

Oppenheimer is on top of the list with a net worth of $7,6 billion. The 72-year-old made his money off the diamond business. He was previously the chairman of diamond mining company, De Beers.

2. Johann Rupert

Photo: File

At 67 years-old, Rupert has a net worth of $6,8 billion. He is the chairman of Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont, a company known for brands such as Cartier and Montblanc.

3. Koos Bekker

Photo: File

Chairman of Naspers, Koos Bekker makes billions of rands from businesses which include DStv, Multichoice, MNet, and online stores - OLX and Takealot. Bekker has acquired most of his wealth from his media businesses and investments. Bekker is 64 years old and has a net worth of $2,6 billion.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Handy smartphone is revolutionising travel

4. Patrice Motsepe

Photo: File

Motsepe is the youngest person in the top 5, at 55 years old. The billionaire's source of his income is primarily mining - Patrice is Africa's first billionaire. He is the founder of African Rainbow Minerals and the owner and president of soccer club Mamelodi Sundowns. Motsepe has a net worth of $1,9 billion.

5. Allan Gray

Photo: File

Gray's source of income is money management. He founded investment management firm, Allan Gray Limited in 1973. Gray has a net worth of $1,7 billion.

ALSO READ: You can now pay with Bitcoin on Craiglist

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE





DURBAN - Once one of the richest men in South Africa, Christo Wiese lost some of his wealth after the resignation of Steinhoff International Holdings CEO, Markus Jooste.