DURBAN - Once one of the richest men in South Africa, Christo Wiese lost some of his wealth after the resignation of Steinhoff International Holdings CEO, Markus Jooste.
According to an article in Business Tech, Wiese lost his billionaire status, with his fortune decreasing to $742 million.
In light of this, other South-African businessmen have bumped up the list of the country's top billionaires, this according to Forbes real time rankings.
Here is a look at the updated list of the wealthiest South Africans:
1. Nicky Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer is on top of the list with a net worth of $7,6 billion. The 72-year-old made his money off the diamond business. He was previously the chairman of diamond mining company, De Beers.
2. Johann Rupert
At 67 years-old, Rupert has a net worth of $6,8 billion. He is the chairman of Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financiere Richemont, a company known for brands such as Cartier and Montblanc.
3. Koos Bekker
Chairman of Naspers, Koos Bekker makes billions of rands from businesses which include DStv, Multichoice, MNet, and online stores - OLX and Takealot. Bekker has acquired most of his wealth from his media businesses and investments. Bekker is 64 years old and has a net worth of $2,6 billion.
4. Patrice Motsepe
Motsepe is the youngest person in the top 5, at 55 years old. The billionaire's source of his income is primarily mining - Patrice is Africa's first billionaire. He is the founder of African Rainbow Minerals and the owner and president of soccer club Mamelodi Sundowns. Motsepe has a net worth of $1,9 billion.
5. Allan Gray
Gray's source of income is money management. He founded investment management firm, Allan Gray Limited in 1973. Gray has a net worth of $1,7 billion.
