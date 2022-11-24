The top 5 radical career trends that shaped 2022

This year has been an interesting one for careers. It was filled with upheavals, innovations and more. It saw the introduction of seemingly futuristic ideas that many members of the public are still unsure of.

Here are some of the highlights: The four-day work week This futuristic work mode prescribes 100% of the pay for 80% of the time in exchange for a commitment to delivering 100% of the output.

When the four-day work week was tested in New Zealand, it found that it increased employee satisfaction, company commitment, teamwork and also decreased stress levels. Additionally, this work structure will be tested by non-profit organisation, 4 Day Week SA, starting in February 2023. The rise of hybrid work

Hybrid work is a flexible work model that allows for a mix of in-office, remote and mobile workers. It seeks to give employees the freedom to work wherever and however they are most productive. This work mode existed pre-pandemic. But it grew in popularity as the Covid-19 lockdowns eased and people were able to go back to their workspaces. The rise of quiet quitting

Quiet quitting means doing the tasks assigned to your role at work, no more, no less – doing your job without allowing it to take over your life. This outlook towards work started on TikTok and soon became viral on other popular social media platforms. Workers demanding more For many workers, the Covid-19 pandemic put into perspective what is really important in life. With the sudden mass death of over six million people, experts believe there was bound to be a seismic shift in the world of work.

More employees now want to be compensated fairly for their work and seek companies or employers that see them more as human beings rather than cogs in a machine. The let it rot movement Unlike quiet quitting, let it rot encourages minimum to zero effort when it comes to work. This movement got popular in China this year. The Chinese government has allegedly been scrubbing clean social media of any mention of the term.