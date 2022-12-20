The unlikely figure who catapulted Lionel Messi’s football career

Following Argentina's recent Fifa World Cup victory, Lionel Messi, 35, has been dubbed the GOAT (greatest of all time); however, other football fans favour Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi’s meteoric rise in his football career is one for the books, but an unlikely figure may have shaped him for it.

In an interview with Diario Ole, he said that his late grandmother, Celia Olivera Cuccittini, fought for him to get a chance to play the ‘beautiful game’. According to reports, the woman who died in 1998 was the one who took him to his first football game, where he instantly fell in love with the sport. Back in the day, on his local team, Messi claimed that he was one of the youngest players at the time and that no categories had been created for him.

However, it turned out that they were missing a player, and the manager was instructed by his grandmother to allow him to join the squad. “The manager replied, ‘How can we let him play? He is too small. He cannot play.’ I scored two goals although truthfully, I do not remember much as I was quite young, but that is the story, as my grandmother used to tell it,’’ he was quoted as saying. This is why the superstar of Paris Saint-Germain has a signature goal celebration. Every time he scores, he raises both hands to the sky.

Messi said the unique gesture is to pay homage to Olivera Cuccittini for having had such an impact on his life. Recently, Argentinian football fans went into a frenzy and celebrated outside what they thought was Messi’s grandmother’s former house. The old woman who lived there was not bothered by the commotion and was pleased by the patriotism and respect shown by the fans.

