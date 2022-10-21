The world's richest mime? 5 facts you need to know about Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame (Khabane Lame) has become a household name in just two years due to his hilarious TikTok videos. The Senegalese-born 22-year-old has made a career for himself by providing easier alternatives to complicated or ridiculous “life hacks”. Adding to this is the fact that he does not say a single word in his videos and instead mimes it out. He is fast approaching 160 million followers on TikTok.

Here are five facts you might have not known about him: Brand ambassador for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Qatar National Bank (QNB) chose Lame to be the face of its Fifa World Cup campaigns. The internet sensation was picked by the group because he has the most TikTok followers.

He makes up to $750 000 (R13 831 830) per video Money is no object for the young man. Talking to Fortune, Lame revealed that he makes an astounding R13 831 830 per clip. Naturalised as an Italian citizen

Lame was finally given Italian citizenship after living in the country since 2001. He arrived in the European country with his parents and three siblings. He has a YouTube channel The king of TikTok might want to broaden his horizons on other social media platforms. He created a YouTube channel in April of 2016, long before he gained fame. Although he has not posted anything, fans would be eager to want some vlogs or have the star stream.

He worked as a machine operator Lame reportedly worked in a factory as a machine operator and lost his job in March of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is what led him to create a TikTok account.