These are the most sought-after jobs in each province

Employment activity grew by 2% year-on-year between March 2022 and March 2023. This is according to the most recent CareerJunction “Employment Insights“ report, which provides an examination of supply and demand patterns in the online job market to reflect labour trends in South Africa.

Here are the most in-demand jobs by province: Gauteng ‘’Gauteng is the province with the highest economic activity ... The region tends to offer the highest and most attractive salaries across various sectors in South Africa,’’ said CareerJunction in the report.

Most in-demand sectors Most in-demand roles Business and management (16%) Middle/department management and senior management Finance (16%) Financial/project management, bookkeeping and accounts payable/receivable Information technology (16%) Software development, systems/network administration and data analysis/data warehousing KwaZulu-Natal The employment portal highlighted that KZN is the country’s second-largest economy, with commerce, manufacturing, logistics, and business services among its most important economic sectors.

‘’Two major ports are located on the coast of KZN, which greatly support the province’s GDP contribution.’’ Most in-demand sectors Most in-demand roles Sales (10%) Representative/sales consulting, account management and retail Finance (16%) Financial/project accounting, bookkeeping, accounts payable/receivable, purchasing and procurement Business and management (15%) Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor Western Cape

Most in-demand sectors Most in-demand roles Business and management (15%) Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor Information technology (17%) Software development, systems/network administration, business analysis and data analysis/data warehousing Finance (18%) Financial/project accounting, bookkeeping and accounts payable/receivable Eastern Cape ‘’In the Eastern Cape, the agriculture and manufacturing sectors represent most of the province’s economic activity,’’ said CareerJunction.

Most in-demand sectors Most in-demand roles Information technology (11%) Software development and systems/network administration Finance (13%) Financial/project accounting and bookkeeping Business and management (17%) Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor Mpumalanga According to reports, power generation has a significant influence on the province’s economic landscape.

Most in-demand sectors Most in-demand roles Sales (11%) Representative/sales consulting Admin, office and support (12%) Admin clerk, teller/cashier and human resources Business and management (17%) Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor Limpopo According to CareerJunction, mining and agriculture are two key industry sectors in Limpopo’s economy, with the province’s main economic hubs being Polokwane, Lephalale, and Mokopane.

Most in-demand sectors Most in-demand roles Building and construction (11%) Building project management Admin, office and support (12%) Teller/cashier, admin clerk, wealth and safety and environment Business and management (19%) Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor North West Most in-demand sectors Most in-demand roles Sales (9%) Representative/sales consulting Finance (10%) Financial/project accounting Business and management (17%) Middle/department management and senior management, team leader and supervisor

Free State ‘’Agriculture, mining and manufacturing are the main industry players in the Free State,’’ said the jobs portal. Most in-demand sectors Most in-demand roles Finance (11%) Financial/project accounting Sales (12%) Representative/sales consulting Business and management (18%) Middle/department management and senior management

Northern Cape The province is well-known for its diamond, metal ore, and manganese mining. Most in-demand sectors Most in-demand roles Building and Construction (9%) Building project management Admin, office and support (11%) Admin clerk Business and management (18%) Middle/department management and senior management