DURBAN – South African companies are hiring a large number of employees even though the country's economy is struggling according to Business Insider SA. Local companies like Discovery and FlySafair as well as international firms like Barclays and JP Morgan are looking to hire South Africans.

Here is a look at the companies that are hiring people:

Luno

Digital cryptocurrency wallet company Luno is hiring people to work in their Cape Town and Johannesburg offices. For their Johannesburg office, Luno is hiring iOS and Android software engineers. In the Cape Town office, Luno is looking to fill multiple positions including product designers and social media managers.

FlySafair

FlySafair, one of South Africa's newest airlines, has openings in multiple positions including internal recruiter and junior industrial engineers in Johannesburg.

Flight Centre

Flight Centre, a travel booking agency, is looking for new travel consultants in five locations including Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services is hiring people to fill positions in their Cape Town office. Some of the positions that AWS is fill include software engineers, data scientists and operation managers.

Barclays Africa

Barclays Africa is hiring several financial and credit analysts as well as customer engagement officers and recruitment officers in Johannesburg.

Deloitte

Deloitte is hiring people in fill positions in their Johannesburg and Cape Town offices. Some of the positions including auditing managers as well ass call centre agents and human relations.

Mr Price Group

For the Mr Price Group head office in Durban, the company is looking for people to fill call centre operators, software engineers, graphic engineers and human resource managers positions.

Sappi

Sappi is looking to fill positions in two cities including Johannesburg and Mbombela including drivers and logistics managers.

Sanlam

Sanlam is looking to hire close to 50 people in George, Bloemfontein, Cape Town and Johannesburg. The job openings include account managers, sales managers and tax administrators.

Old Mutual

Sasol is hiring technicians, lawyers and artisans in three provinces including Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and Gauteng.

Blue Label Telecoms

Blue Label Telecoms is hiring many people to fill positions like credit controllers, project managers and retail directors in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Nedbank

South African bank Nedbank is hiring more than 50 people in Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town. Positions that are available including branch managers, software developers and risk analysts.

Oracle

Oracle, a software developer, is hiring 50 financial managers, software developers and human relations in Johannesburg.

Discovery

Medical insurer and financial services provider Discovery is hiring almost 100 people mainly in Sandton.

JP Morgan

JP Morgan confirmed that they are hiring more local staff as they expect more African listings and deals in the future. The head of JPMorgan's South Africa operation, Kevin Latter, told Bloomberg that there is a renewed interest in South Africa corporates because they are well managed, cheap and have regional proximity to what's going to be the biggest consumer growth area in the next 20 years.

Ford

Ford recently announced that it will add up to 1200 jobs at their Tshwane plant but the jobs have been advertised.

Amazon Web Services is coming to Cape Town

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be adding Cape Town to its list of 21 global infrastructure availability regions and the unit should be operational early in 2020 according to AWS global infrastructure and customer support head Peter Desantis.

Desantis said that the infrastructure to enable this, involving the establishment of three separate partitions of infrastructure in different locations in the city, would require substantial investment by AWS.

The new infrastructure would put clients closer to where their computing infrastructure lies, would bring AWS closer to the end-user and would suit customers that required to keep their data in South Africa.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE