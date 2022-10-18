These professionals earn in a month what you may earn in a year

It’s a fact that in certain careers, you can get paid more than others. People in these professions are in a different class to the average South African.

With an enormous amount of disposable income, they can invest, create businesses, or even just splurge and live life in the fast lane. Here are some of the highest paying jobs in South Africa, according to Payscale: Orthopedic surgeon

Estimated salary per month: R73 846‬ – R250 000 This is a physician who focuses on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases of the musculoskeletal system, which includes the bones, muscles, joints, ligaments, and tendons.

Magistrate Estimated salary: R52 541 – R83 333 A magistrate makes decisions in court in civil and criminal cases. If the accused is found guilty of committing an offence, they have the authority to acquit, convict, and sentence that person, as well as provide decisions in civil cases.

Sales director Estimated salary: R73 853 – R166 666

This expert co-ordinates and directs an organisation’s sales activities. Their primary responsibilities include creating plans to hit sales goals, maintaining client connections, and assessing costs to determine how much to charge customers for their goods. Actuary

Estimated salary: R58 778 – R83 333 An actuary analyses the financial costs of risk and uncertainty. These professionals use maths, statistics and financial theory to assess the risk of potential events to help businesses and clients develop policies that minimise the cost of that risk.

Cyber security engineer Estimated salary: R44 375‬ – R83 333 When software and system risks are found, cyber security engineers and information security engineers employ their expertise to create cutting-edge defences against hacking, malware, and ransomware.

Solutions architect Estimated salary: R57 512 – R83 333

A solutions architect is in charge of assessing the business requirements of an organisation and figuring out how IT can support those requirements through software, hardware, or infrastructure. Aircraft pilot