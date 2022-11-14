They are in a league of their own: 6 of the world's richest black men

It takes a lot of hard work to succeed in business on the cut-throat global stage. Despite competition left and right, these six richest black men in the world almost make it look easy. These billionaires are titans in their respective industries and are some of world’s richest individuals.

Aliko Dangote Africa's Richest man Ali Dangote visited South Africa over the weekend when USA President Obama was here too.photo by Ellis Nyandu Estimated net worth: $11.5b (R198 559 575 000) You could easily tell that hard work and perseverance go hand in hand with patience. We often hear people say patience is worth it, yet we don’t practice it. I did, and look how well it worked out for me.

Aliko Dangote (65) is a Nigerian business tycoon. Dangote is the founder and current chairperson and chief executive of the Dangote Group, West Africa's largest industrial conglomerate. He has held the title of being Africa’s richest man for 11 consecutive years. Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga Photo: Facebook Estimated net worth: $6.1b (R105 273 190 000) If you don’t grab the opportunity, somebody else will grab it. Adenuga (69) is a Nigerian businessman who has amassed a fortune in telecommunications and the production of oil. He began his career as a taxi driver while studying for an MBA at Pace University in New York.

Globacom, his mobile phone network, is Nigeria's third-largest operator with 55 million subscribers. Robert Smith

Robert Smith. Photo: Facebook Estimated net worth: $6b (R103 350 600 000) The most important thing you can do as a young person is to become an expert. There is no substitute for becoming the best at your craft. Smith (59) is the American founder, chief executive and chair of Vista Equity Partners, an investment firm that has focused solely on software, data and technology-enabled businesses. He is regarded as a pioneer of sector-focused private equity investment.

Abdulsamad Rabiu Estimated net worth: $4.9b (R84 480 606)

Growth can only be achieved, by matching and surpassing the existing quality, even if that means besting your own records. Abdulsamad Rabiu (62) is a Nigerian business tycoon who founded the BUA Group, a West African conglomerate involved in cement manufacturing, sugar refining and real estate.

David Steward Estimated net worth: $3.7b (R63 960 790 000) The hardest thing to do is take that first step to overcome your fears and self-doubt, especially when you're surrounded by doubting Thomas’ who constantly reinforce those fears based on their personal beliefs. At some point, you have to let go and trust your people.

This 71-year-old American billionaire businessman is the chairperson and founder of World Wide Technology, one of America's largest African-American-owned companies. Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe. Photo Simphiwe Mbokazi Estimated net worth: $2.9b (R50 128 965 000) One has to set high standards.... I can never be happy with mediocre performance. Motsepe is the founder and chairperson of African Rainbow Minerals, a mining company. He has a law degree from the University of Wits. In 1994, he made history when he became the first black partner at Bowman Gilfillan.