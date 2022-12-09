Those people were suppressing me - Bonga Sithole on why he left rehab

Bonga Sithole has been back on the streets for over a week and several motorists have spotted him. The homeless man won the hearts of South Africans with his vocabulary and sense of humour which was captured in a video that went viral.

Impressed by his verbal skills and obvious intelligence, a good Samaritan Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud, offered to help Sithole get of the streets and send him for rehab, but Sithole did not last long there. In a video, Sithole revealed why he left the rehab. Asked why he had left the two jobs that were waiting for him, Sithole said that it was a matter of spirituality. Additionally, he said that he pulled out of the facility due to ‘administrative’ issues.

“There are some things that suppress me. I am a profound believer in God’s grace. I am an avid prayer. I conduct chains of prayer but those people were suppressing it. I have the legislative or constitutional right to exercise my religion,’’ he said. Sithole claimed that not only was he not allowed to hold prayer sessions, there were also sexual issues that he faced. The social media “star” said, but refused to say more as he did not want to incriminate himself. He said he was aware of the negative perceptions and opinions that some members of the public held of him.

“I know what I am destined for. I believe that my God has pre-orchestrated my life and pre-destined it for a specific purpose... When God says yes, no one can say no.’’ Bonga 's side of the story..... pic.twitter.com/EvfesFTgU4 — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) December 8, 2022 Qwabe-Coutaud is still on holiday and due to return to South Africa in six days according to Sithole, who revealed that he had spoken to the advocate about the situation. “I am still going to go back, but not to the same situation,’’ he said.