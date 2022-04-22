Three techniques for productivity at work and to maximise your time

Durban – We all want to get more out of the work day. Wondering how you can be more productive? Here are three methods you can try at work to maximise your day. 1. The pomorodo technique

This is a time management system that was created by software expert, Francesco Cirillo. According to this system, you break up your work/study sessions into several pomodoros or intervals, with breaks in between. Start by planning a task, then set about doing it. You are usually encouraged to work/study for 25 minutes, then take a five-minute break. After 4 pomodoros, you are supposed to take longer breaks, between 10 to 15 minutes. This method is touted as being one of the best because the brain reportedly absorbs and assimilates information during breaks, making it ideal for work or study.

If you finish your three goals with some time to spare, you can add more to your plate if you are still at capacity to handle it. #salestips #salescoach #productivityhack ♬ Blade Runner 2049 - Synthwave Goose @saleswithdave The rule of 3 #productivity 3. The Eisenhower principle Also known as “eat the frog” this technique prioritises important tasks over urgent ones. Eating the frog means to just do it now to avoid procrastination.

This productivity method was reportedly used by the US president, Dwight Eisenhower, hence the name. In a 1954 speech, Eisenhower said: “I have two kinds of problems, the urgent and the important. The urgent are not important, and the important are never urgent.” So, deadlines be damned, focus on what’s important first. The next time your boss asks you for that report he asked for at 14:00 sharp, simply tell him about the Eisenhower Principle!