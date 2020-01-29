JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence Mac Dougall will retire on 31 January, having reached the company’s mandatory retirement age of 63, South Africa’s leading food producer said on Wednesday.
Chief Financial Officer Noel Doyle will take over as CEO from Feb. 1 and Mac Dougall, who has headed Tiger Brands since 2016, will stay on until March 31 to ensure a smooth handover, the maker of Jungle Oats and Tastic rice said in a statement.
“We want to thank Lawrence for almost four years of devoted service which involved many accomplishments and wish him all the best,” Board Chairman Khotso Mokhele said.