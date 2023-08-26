Time to work in travel is now

The travel industry is well on its way to recovering from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and is now in need of fresh talent to bolster its ranks - which presents a great opportunity for job seekers interested in entering the world of travel. This is according to Jean Morudu, a recruitment lead at Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa. She shares why there couldn’t be a better time than now for young people and new graduates to join this exciting and dynamic industry.

“The travel industry offers incredible opportunities for career advancement. From starting in an entry-level position, it is possible to advance to senior and leadership roles through hard work, dedication and a hunger for growth. “The qualifications required to join the industry vary significantly according to the specific job title and function. For example, a degree or tertiary qualification would be an added advantage for a travel consultant role, but a matric is the minimum requirement.” Variety of roles

Morudu says the travel industry is highly customer-focused - so if you are considering a career in this sector, you need to be friendly, enthusiastic and a good communicator. You should be a “people’s person”, and have the ability to engage with customers and understand their needs so that you can ensure a meaningful and memorable experience for them. You must also be knowledgeable about your product or service. “With regards to positions available, the travel industry always needs experienced travel consultants, but data and reporting specialists (Power BI specialists) are currently in demand, as are individuals in finance, such as management accountants and chartered accountants.” If you’re considering a career as a travel consultant, Morudu has the following advice:

Firstly, it is important to understand that being a travel consultant means the bulk of your salary will come from commission. You will succeed in this role if you are a good salesperson, and you offer exceptional customer service. Secondly, a career in travel requires you to be detail-oriented and highly organised. Finally, there is a perception that travel consultants get to fly around the world, visiting top destinations and staying in the best hotels. The reality is that you will be spending most of your time researching and planning trips for your clients - and they will be the ones travelling around the world.

As a new entrant to the travel sector, you will have much to learn – about your specific role as well as the industry as a whole. You will have to learn how to work with internal bespoke systems, how to multitask between sales targets and administration, and learn about a variety of destinations and types of holidays. Like with any new job, your success will be determined largely by your willingness to learn and do the work needed to acquire new skills and knowledge. Career growth Morudu says that the travel industry offers a variety of exciting career growth opportunities, so “you don’t have to stay in one department and work your way up there”. You could start off as a travel consultant and move into leadership, finance or marketing. “At Flight Centre we have a global mobility programme that gives employees an opportunity to move in roles in different countries. Through our omni channel offering, there are many brands to choose from and much growth across these channels. Also, post-pandemic travel has come back in a big way, opening opportunities in both the corporate and leisure departments.