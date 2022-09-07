Trauma based TV shows exploit black people’s pain - Mmabatho Montsho

South African filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho took to Twitter to air her grievances with TV shows that “exploit” black people for views and don’t provide them with psychologists or therapists. The 39-year-old tweeted that TV shows that send presenters who do not have the necessary skills or qualifications to mediate traumatic family issues – for content – should be made illegal.

TV shows sending presenters with zero necessary skills/qualifications to mediate traumatic family issues for content should be illegal 👎🏾👎🏾 — Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) September 5, 2022 A Twitter user commented that such programmes are airing this content in pursuit of ratings and numbers, as well as to increase the channel’s brand and reach. In a response, Montsho said they can still get those numbers with a qualified person doing the job. “This thing of using black families’ pain for sh*ts and giggles is terrible.” Another user on the platform pointed to the show uMakhelwane, which airs on Moja Love, DStv Channel 157, as an example of those that Montsho is referring to.

“Yhooo Mmabatho I was soo annoyed by yesterday's uMakhalwane episodes like that lady did nothing she was just there for their story. Imagine having to relive that fateful day and still not getting any sort of assistance,” they tweeted. Another individual purported that another Moja Love show, Uyajola99, hosted by Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye, is guilty of exploiting people’s emotions, violating their rights with its crew regularly trespassing on private property. “These shows have no interest in encouraging harmony in black communities, that’s why they don’t give us a quick follow up on how the guests are doing and what kind of help they offered them. Sis Angie [Angie Diale] was the only one who did that,” added a Twitter user.

