Online trading platform, Trigga has appointed Pedja Turanjanin as its new Chief Executive. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Online trading platform, Trigga has appointed Pedja Turanjanin as its new Chief Executive, with the main tasks of growing the brand and expanding the scope of the platform. Turanjanin joins Trigga after 28 years at Famous Brands where he was part of the team responsible for growing the business to a top 100 JSE listed company.

When he relocated to South Africa from former Yugoslavia in 1991, he was employed by Steers Holdings at its Epsom Downs branch. He started off peeling potatoes, but was soon promoted to store manager, and later, to roles in operations and training.

In 1997, Turanjanin moved to Steers Services where he was involved in the manufacturing and logistics aspects of the business before moving into procurement and quality assurance. As the business grew, procurement became responsible for the integration of all new acquisitions.

"This year, however, I felt it was time to do something different. In my youth I was involved in the trading business with my father and my passion for it has never dissipated. When the Trigga opportunity was presented to me, I was immediately interested. I am excited about the challenges, opportunities and large scope for growth that Trigga offers and I believe I will be able to add value to the business. I look forward to making a considerable difference to the business and our industry," said the new Chief Executive.

Turanjanin said that Trigga has the ability to cut across a number of agricultural commodities and the business is committed to growing the platform to offer a variety of commodities in the near future.

"It’s all about fair exchange and the creation of premium above the marketplace. Our immediate focus is to invite new buyers and sellers to participate on our platform. We are currently upgrading it to make it more user-friendly and aligned with emerging digital trends," added Turanjanin.

Established in 2016, Trigga was developed to create a fluid market place driven by fair exchange, a first of its kind. The transparency of the platform creates the live market price for serious buyers and sellers, anywhere, who want access to fair trades in a rigid era of market dominance.

Trigga has already seen growth on the platform and we will continue to maintain the relationships they have with farmers and sellers, as well as build new relationships and diversify our offerings to attract more users.

Trigga founder Walter Frey said that he is delighted to have Turanjanin on board. “Not only has Pedja gained a wealth of knowledge and experience at Famous Brands, but he also worked with his father in a trading business that gave him relevant insight into our business.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE