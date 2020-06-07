Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world's first billionaire footballer
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the world's first billionaire footballer according to the Forbes The World's Highest Paid Athletes 2020 ranking.
Although Roger Federer holds the top spot on the ranking Ronaldo, at number 2, beats out Lionel Messi for the world's highest paid footballer spot.
According to Forbes, Ronaldo earned $105 million (R1,7 billion) in the past year as of 6 June 2020. When the footballer signed with Juventus Ronaldo signed a $64 million a year, four-year deal.
Ronaldo's winning and salary is worth R60 milllion while his endorsements was worth $45 million.
The footballer also has multiple sponsors including Nike, DAZN, Altice, Herbalife, MTG and Unilever.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo attaining the world's first billionaire footballer title:
Ronaldo has just become the first billionaire footballer on the planet!!!— UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) June 5, 2020
Only three sportsmen have achieved this in all of history.
- Tiger Woods.
- Floyd Mayweather.
- Cristiano Ronaldo.
My GOAT wins on and off the pitch! pic.twitter.com/zJr5edpoK7
Cristiano Ronaldo is the first billionaire footballer.— Omoniyi Israel (@__Omoissy) June 5, 2020
He wins on and off the pitch. That’s my GOAT! Idolo!
9 figures >>> Fixed Ballon d’Or pic.twitter.com/MkOEqhHnEG
Cristiano Ronaldo earned an estimated £1.9m on Instagram for 4 sponsored post during this lockdown. The highest of any athlete.— Zoba (@utdzky) June 5, 2020
He is also the 1st billionaire footballer. Always the 1st! 6 figures, 6 packs 👌
G•O•A•T 🐐 pic.twitter.com/4h8F4yFB3W
Cristiano Ronaldo was the highest-earning athlete on Instagram during lockdown by amassing an estimated £1.9m for 4 sponsored posts. pic.twitter.com/FrxDlwmyIm— TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) June 5, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo is football‘s 1st ever billionaire, as per Forbes.— RMadridbabe (@RMadridBabe) June 5, 2020
Just a reminder, Once Ronaldo's teacher told him that Football wouldn't get him anything to eat. pic.twitter.com/88cbdLduEm
