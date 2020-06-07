Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world's first billionaire footballer

DURBAN - Cristiano Ronaldo has become the world's first billionaire footballer according to the Forbes The World's Highest Paid Athletes 2020 ranking.

Although Roger Federer holds the top spot on the ranking Ronaldo, at number 2, beats out Lionel Messi for the world's highest paid footballer spot.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo earned $105 million (R1,7 billion) in the past year as of 6 June 2020. When the footballer signed with Juventus Ronaldo signed a $64 million a year, four-year deal.

Ronaldo's winning and salary is worth R60 milllion while his endorsements was worth $45 million.

The footballer also has multiple sponsors including Nike, DAZN, Altice, Herbalife, MTG and Unilever.