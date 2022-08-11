Under pressure: 65-year-old woman is the sole provider of an 8-person family

As we honour women this month, we must also recognise the sacrifices they make for their loved ones and work to lessen the responsibilities that they have been conditioned to carry. Abigail, a 65-year-old widow from Folweni, south of Durban is responsible for providing for her family of eight through her Sassa old age grant and earnings from her tuckshop.

She creates a monthly budget, makes sure her four children and three grandchildren are fed, and takes care of all their requirements with the R1 980 grant and about R3 500 from the shop. “It has been hard because two of my oldest children had jobs but lost them when the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed. They had well-paying careers and supported us. I had to step up and be the breadwinner again. So, I saved up over three months and created the tuckshop,” she says. The pensioner sets aside R4 000 for groceries, which is often not enough and the family has to take supplies from the shop. The remaining R1 480 goes towards electricity and anything else that might come up.

“I may be old, but I still count every rand and make sure it’s all accounted for. In our situation, it’s necessary.” The family is fortunate to reside in a place where water is provided for free, saving them money. Given that her children are suffering as a result of the pandemic and the high unemployment rate in the nation, Abigail claims she does not harbour any resentment towards them. Ntombizethu, 34, Abigail’s eldest daughter says it has been hard having to financially rely on her mother in the last two years.

“I am the one who is supposed to support her now. It has been incredibly frustrating not finding a job. My mother is frail and suffers from high blood pressure. I worry everyday about the physical toll the stress must have on her.” Abigail’s youngest, Siyabonga, 25, is responsible for the family business. The young man claims that because there are tuckshops on virtually every corner, competition is fierce in the neighbourhood. “We don’t receive as much as we would want. We rely on the kind families in our community, who are aware of our predicament and do their best to assist,” Siyabonga says.

