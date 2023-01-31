Unique jobs in which people are raking in the dough

When it comes to careers, some people may opt to walk off the beaten path. As a result, individuals profit financially from possessing specialised and distinctive abilities.

Here are six such unique careers: Laughter therapist Estimated salary: R857 641 per year

A specialised form of therapy called laughter therapy employs laughter strategies to ease both psychological and physical suffering. Being a registered therapist is ideal in order to become a laughter therapist since it offers you a better understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of the therapy. Body part models

Estimated salary: R1 000 000 per year To model products like watches, hand creams, panty-hose, or shoes, body parts models are required. Being a body parts model can be a difficult but rewarding career path. Feet, hands, and legs are those that are modelled the most. Eye and neck models may also be required in specific circumstances.

Piano teachers Estimated salary: R900 000 per year Piano teachers instruct others on the piano using their expertise on the instrument, understanding of music theory, and interpersonal skills.

While some piano instructors run their own businesses and provide private lessons to both individuals and groups, others work as employees of public or private schools. From young children and teenagers to adults and older citizens, piano teachers frequently work with pupils of all ages. Some instructors, nevertheless, focus on instructing novices or pupils at the highest academic level. Mortician/Undertaker

Estimated salary: R502 784 per year A deceased individual is often dressed, embalmed, and given cosmetic treatments before being placed in a casket by a mortician/undertaker. Additionally, they assist with funeral preparations and offer extra services to living families.

Commercial divers Estimated salary: R441 000 per year A commercial diver performs recovery, clean-up, or search and rescue operations underwater. They examine and maintain diving equipment, including harnesses, gauges, air tanks, masks, and helmets.

They also observe dive lengths and depths and make sure the proper safety precautions are implemented. Additionally, they examine and document the state of ships and underwater cables and pipelines using underwater cameras and other technology. Sommeliers

Estimated salary: R323 000 per year A sommelier is someone who is very knowledgeable about wine. They are in charge of giving advice and making recommendations to clients based on their individual wine requirements, such as taste, food and wine combination, the event, or the budget. Additionally, monitoring stock and choosing wines for drink lists fall under his or her purview.