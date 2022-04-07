Want to apply for an unadvertised position at your dream company? Here is how you can do it

Unemployment levels in the country have once again reached a record high. Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) revealed that the crisis has risen to 35.3 percent. Young people aged between 15-24 years and 25-34 years recorded the highest unemployment rates of 66.5 and 43.5 percent.

The situation is dire, but all hope may not be lost. With such stiff competition to land a job in every sector, sometimes you must make your own way. You can do this through seeking jobs that have not been officially advertised because companies are always on the lookout for the best talent out there. Unadvertised positions are jobs or roles that organisations choose not to make publicly known. You won’t access these jobs posted on employment websites or company websites.

If you play your cards right, you might just be lucky enough to land such a position. Here is how you can apply for a job that was not advertised: Do your research

Start by finding a particular company that you might be interested in working for. Research the types of positions the organisation has previously posted and how often. Determine what they typically look for in their employees and check whether you might make a good fit. Look for the person who is responsible for bringing new employees on board, or contact the human resources manager.

If the business uses an agency, find the one agent who is responsible for job placements. Create a killer CV and cover Letter Your CV and cover letter should reflect your eagerness, drive, and show that you would be the perfect match for the company. Keep in mind that honesty is the best policy; do not include any false information.

Make Contact After you have conducted your research, and have your documents in order, call the individuals who might provide you with a job. Be honest about your intentions. Ask if there are any open vacancies the company currently has and tell them that you are interested in joining the organisation and would make an indispensable member of the team.

If they are receptive to your call, ask to forward your CV so that they see how much value you could bring and the knowledge or experience you hold. Follow up After you have sent in your CV and had a chat with representatives of the company, it might take a while for them to get back to you due to bureaucracy and varying company procedures.