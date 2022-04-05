Want to start your career but don't know where to look? Here are 7 learnerships available in Gauteng today

Durban - Learnership programmes can be invaluable in helping you gain important skills and workplace experience. A learnership is a work-based learning programme that can kickstart your career and lead to an NQF-registered qualification.

Story continues below Advertisment

Learnerships are related to an occupation or field of work; for example, electrical engineering, hairdressing, or project management. Here are 7 great learnerships available in Gauteng: 1. Afrika Tikkun: Technical Support learnership

Location: Johannesburg Requirements: You must have Grade 12/ Matric.

Story continues below Advertisment

Must be living with disability. Application deadline: April 8, 2022 Apply here.

Story continues below Advertisment

2. Dis-Chem Pharmacy learnership Location: South Africa Responsibilities:

Story continues below Advertisment

The sale of schedule 1 medicines or substances. Assisting with the unpacking and merchandising of stock and cleaning of dispensary and OTC shelves approved by the responsible pharmacist. Any other duties assigned by the Dispensary Manager.

Requirements: Grade 12 with Mathematics (HG) Life Sciences

Physical Sciences You need to have obtained 50% for all these subjects. Application deadline: April 22, 2022

Apply here. 3. Green Marble Recruitment Consultants learnership Location: Johannesburg

Salary: R6 000 You need to have obtained 60% and above average in Grade 12. Only Afrikaans candidates will be considered for the position due to speaking, writing and reading Afrikaans within the working environment.

Apply here. 4. Clicks learnership Location: Randburg

Requirements: Grade 12 with a minimum of 50% in Mathematics (or 60% in Mathematical Literacy) ; 50% in English and a Pass in Life Science (Biology)/Physics. Apply here.

5. KFC learnership Location: Gauteng Requirements: Grade 12 with Maths Literacy

Duration: 9-12 months Apply here. 6. Absa Learnership

Location: Pretoria Duration: 12 months Requirements:

NQF Level 6: B Com Law or LLB B Degree or Diploma in Commerce, Accounting, Financial Management.

National Diploma in Estate and Trust or Deceased Estate. Responsibilities: Receive completed deceased estate reporting documents from Fudiciary Consultants and/ or Lean System and make telephonic contact with the client.

Manual intake of estate. Report the deceased estate to all relevant stakeholders via written correspondence. Apply here.

7. DSV Learnership Location: Gauteng Duration: 12 months

Requirements: South African citizenship Grade 12 or equivalent

Individuals with disabilities encouraged to apply. Start date: July 1, 2022 Apply here.