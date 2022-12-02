WATCH: 10 lucrative work-from-home jobs and where you can find them

With Covid-19 lockdowns lifted or eased in most countries, working from home full time is a memory for most employees. Twitter chief executive Elon Musk recently told staff that remote work would no longer be permitted. While some companies do offer a hybrid work structure, most workers have been called back to the office.

However, some careers do offer the flexibility to work at home full time. Here are some jobs that allow you to work remotely. WATCH Game developer

The creation and development of video games for PC, console, and mobile platforms is the responsibility of these specialists. Their responsibility is to code the underlying engine using the design team's concepts. They might also work on level design, animation, character design, and unit testing. You need a qualification to pursue this career. To work from home you would need to apply for jobs at companies that offer this option or freelance.

You can find numerous game development opportunities on Upwork. Translator The ability to accurately translate written words from one language to another is a requirement for this job. A translator is often fluent in one or more languages.

Although there is no specific educational requirement for this job you can study to become a translator. You can find jobs on PeoplePerHour. Teacher A teacher is in charge of creating lesson plans and instructing learners of all ages. While you obviously need to have a qualification in education to teach, other options are available.

With any degree, you can take an English as a Second Language (ESL) course and start teaching the language online. You can find jobs on websites such as Preply. Recruiter Finding and attracting qualified candidates for available positions is the job of recruiters.

They interview people until they find what a company is looking for after reviewing their CVs. Numerous job opportunities are available online. Voice actor

Voice actors research the personalities they are given and try their best to convey them authentically through their voices. Animations, subtitled foreign language movies, live performances, trailers, audio books, toys, and even video games can all benefit from their vocal talents. For this job you will the relevant recording equipment. You can find work on Fiverr.

Copywriter For many forms of advertising, including websites, print advertisements, and catalogues, copywriters are in charge of creating compelling, understandable language. They must conduct keyword research, write engaging material, and proofread their work for correctness and excellence. You can find such work on Freelancer.com.

SEO specialist The goal of SEO specialists is to raise a website's rating on search engines like Google through research and analysis. They identify the most well-liked and pertinent search terms and include them into websites in order to aid search engines in locating and displaying those pages to web visitors.

There are plenty of jobs advertised on sites such as LinkedIn. Internet security specialist These specialists create and put into action security controls that safeguard computer networks and systems.

Security experts are frequently hired by businesses to protect data networks, stop security lapses, and implement security improvements. If you have the relevant qualification, you can opt for this job. Truelancer has a variety of such jobs that are fully WFH. Web developer

The task of making sure websites appear attractive and work properly falls to a web developer. Web developers work with graphic and website designers, track website traffic, address issues as they come up, and upgrade websites as needed. If you are qualified, you can find web development gigs on LinkedIn and other sites.