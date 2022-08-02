WATCH: 27-year-old man says he can’t get employment because he looks like a child

Durban - A Chinese man, Mao Sheng, from the city of Dongguan, has taken to Duoyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) to document his struggle to get a job. The 27-year-old says he has a condition that makes him look like of a young teenager.

His story has gone viral in China and worldwide, with this unique tale garnering sympathy from viewers of his account. WATCH: Man says he can’t get a job because of his appearance: In the video that has taken the internet by storm, Mao reveals that he desperately needs a job to support his father, who is recovering after a stroke.

Mao alleges that he has faced discrimination from potential employers because of his appearance.They supposedly take one look at him and turn him away, fearing child labour accusations. Mao wanted to work in a factory with his friends, but all of his applications were turned down. He described his condition as a curse that was standing in the way of his dreams. However, since his TikTok video went viral, an employer has approached the young man and offered him a job. Mao eagerly accepted the opportunity to begin this new chapter in his life and join the billions of adults who work to make ends meet.

With this new job, Mao will be better equipped to take care of his ailing father and also fulfil any other wishes he may have. In South Africa, reports say close to 5 million people in the country are living with disabilities. The government recognises that people with disabilities still face extreme social, economic and political levels of inequality and discrimination.

This contributes to their underdevelopment, marginalisation, unequal access to resources and lack of service provision. Fortunately, the Employment Equity Act No. 55 of 1998 protects people with disabilities against unfair discrimination and entitles them to affirmative action measures. IOL Business