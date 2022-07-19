WATCH: 5 steps to finding your dream job

Durban - A person's ideal professional position or occupation is referred to as their ‘dream job.’ This can include their individual interests and ambitions such as salary, working hours, and daily responsibilities.

Story continues below Advertisement

These are just a few of the considerations that go into choosing a dream career. A dream job can encompass all the perks someone desires, such as being able to work remotely, choosing their own working hours, and genuinely enjoying what they do. For Gen Z’s, who are notoriously known to have grown an extra appendage on their hands (smartphones), their dream jobs include those in health services, science, psychology, engineering, and more, according to experiential marketing agency, BeCore.

Job portal Indeed reports that most professionals do not find their dream job right away. You might have to make a career change, because finding a dream job requires consideration, planning, and patience. “Before you commit to making a career change, consider making a list of your career objectives and what you are hoping to get from your dream job. Setting short- and long-term goals will help you stay focused and motivated during your job search,” said Indeed. WATCH: Here are five steps you can take to find your dream job

Story continues below Advertisement

While the perfect job may seem like a pipe dream to most in South Africa considering the country's struggling economy, inflation, high unemployment rates and even a rumoured looming recession, it can be a powerful goal to work towards. Having such a goal in mind can help you put into perspective what really matters to you career-wise and open you up to possibilities you never imagined. IOL Business