CAPE TOWN - Bogus colleges still continue to do business which deprives the desperate, vulnerable and education-hungry South African citizens, especially at this time of the year.

Previous incidents of illegal private colleges making money out of desperate students, has awakened the higher education authorities which are currently conducting private colleges' inspections around the country.

The deputy minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela has ordered the Johannesburg City College - Braamfontein campus to shutdown with immediate effect. The college is notoriously known of offering higher learning programmes, but its not registered to do so with the department.

Another Johannesburg-based insitution - Sandton Technical College was confirmed by the department to have no accreditation with the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA) to offer the National Diploma in Policing programme as it alleges on its promotional posters.

These colleges might be shying away from registering with the education department as they think compliance standards would cost them money and time.

Therefore, students are urged to check the institution’s credentials and compliance status with the department before enrolling. Prospective students can also access the private and public higher institutions registers on the department’s website at www.dhet.gov.za/resources/Registers or call the DHET at 0800 87 22 22.

In 2017, the department advised parents or students who may have fallen prey to bogus operators to demand a full refund or pursue the matter with the Small Claims Court for amounts up to R15 000.

According to DHET "All private higher education institutions are governed by the Higher Education Act, 1997 and the Continuing Education and Training Colleges Act, 2006".

"The purpose of these legislations is to ensure that institutions operate within the law, have the necessary resources, capacity and expertise to offer acceptable standards of higher education qualifications that are aligned to the National Qualifications Framework (NQF).

The DHET has revealed that it will raid Durban, Nelspruit, Polokwane, Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE