WATCH: Create a foolproof career plan for 2023 with these 5 tips

Start 2023 off on the right foot by creating a career plan that will help you achieve your dreams this year. Career planning is when individuals explore and gather information which enables them to create goals, make decisions, and take action to better their work.

Story continues below Advertisement

WATCH: Video courtesy of CareerAddict This time of the year is great for thinking about how you can improve your career. To ensure that things go smoothly with your work, you should always plan first. This can include being clear on your goals and the changes you want to see in your career. Future plans for your career are a useful resource for any worker, whether they are entry-level employees or seasoned executives.

Here are the five tips to use when planning your career: Assess your goals Have clarity on what it is you want to achieve. You must know exactly what you need to achieve and how you plan on doing it.

Story continues below Advertisement

Set out your goals. Determine which ones are for the short or long term. Be sure to examine how these goals will help advance your career. Consider your strengths and weakness

Story continues below Advertisement

This may be clichéd, but it serves a purpose. People have different qualities and thrive in certain areas while struggling in others. You have to be honest with yourself and pinpoint where your weaknesses may lie. Look at your goals and determine what you need to work on more in order to be able to achieve that goal. This will help set more realistic goals and have a plan to improve your skills where they may be lacking.

Identify your career options Aside from your professional skills, you can assess what other opportunities may be available to you. Examine current trends in your industry. Is it possible to earn more money if you take on a slightly different role? Will you be qualified for that position?

Set a timeline You must have a time frame that you will work within to achieve your goals. This will help you keep on track and motivate you to work harder to achieve your dreams.

However, you need to set a realistic amount of time so that you don’t get overwhelmed and give up. Monitor your progress