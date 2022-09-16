Watch: Fast food worker tackles would-be hijacker, saves woman and child

Fast food workers often deal with various things outside of their job descriptions, including handling temper tantrums and violence from customers, "Karens" and even robberies. Watch: Fast food worker tackles alleged hijacker

A Chick-fil-A employee ran to help a woman with a baby who was being carjacked. Ended up being a hero 🙏![CDATA[]]>🎉 pic.twitter.com/upzkPYmWmJ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 15, 2022 But one thing a Chick-Fil-A fast food worker in the US did not expect when starting his shift was having to deal with a would-be hijacker. In a post shared on Daily Loud Twitter, the man can be seen tackling the man said to be the perpetrator, despite it not being his job. The car that was targeted had a mother and child inside. As an onlooker recorded from his car, the woman in the vehicle in front can be heard screaming for help and a man in yellow straps comes to her aid.

He tackles the man in the grey shirt to the ground, and others come to see the commotion. “I am going to call the police,” the woman says. Another woman, shocked by the situation, screams, “She had a baby in her hands... How dare you scare her like that?” In the comment section, the fast food worker was hailed as a hero for his valiant actions that saved the day. Other users on the platform simply "roasted" the alleged hijacker for his audacity.

Here are some of the comments: “Hands down gotta be the worst criminal in history. Broad daylight, robbing a woman with a baby, and you did it in front of Chick-fil-a. You know they got insane customer service.” “Imagine being an everyday criminal and you getting your a** beat, then all of a sudden your assailant whispers in your ear…‘my pleasure’. Chills.”

“This is why I had to quit. I can’t go above and beyond like these #chickfilangels do.” “More people like this instead of the people who stand and film.” “Stupid a** criminal. How you gon try to carjack somebody at Chick-fil-A. You should’ve known the Lord’s warriors were gon step in lol.”

