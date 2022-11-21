Watch: Get the job by avoiding these 10 key interview mistakes

Job interviews can be some of the most important events in one’s life. They determine whether you get the job and have some semblance of financial security or go back to applying again. It is crucial to be ready for an interview and avoid blunders.

Story continues below Advertisement

WATCH: 10 key interview mistakes to avoid

1. Arriving late Employers value their time and if you arrive late to your interview, the interviewer will probably conclude that you have poor time-management skills. This will almost certainly cost you the job. First impressions count after all and if you ruin them from the beginning, you will have less chance of getting employed. So, arrive at your interview destination 10 minutes early.

Story continues below Advertisement

2. Not being prepared There are plenty of ways to prepare for an interview. So, there is no excuse for being unprepared. The employer will see that you did not take time to research the company, its culture and more.

Story continues below Advertisement

3. Dressing inappropriately Those super short shorts might be great for a sunny day at the beach or park but they would not be appropriate for an interview. You may not even have to dress formally but smart casual instead. Research the company’s dress policy.

4. Failing to make eye contact In a professional setting avoiding eye contact can make you seem nervous or even untrustworthy. However, making eye contact with the interviewer will show that you are confident and answering the questions fired at you with sincerity and boldness. 5. Poor communication

Good communication skills are a must-have. This means not interrupting your interviewer or making offhand remarks. Rambling on about something that has nothing to do with the question you were asked will also affect your chances of securing the job. 6. Bad-mouthing previous employers

Whether or not your previous employer was bad horrible, you should refrain from telling this to your interviewer. It will reflect negatively on your character. Additionally, it will show that you lack professionalism. 7. Being overconfident There is a fine line between confidence and arrogance. In your interview, you must be confident but not make yourself appear like a “know-it-all.” Talk about your strengths as well as your eagerness to grow and learn new skills.

8. Sounding rehearsed While it is important to prepare for the interview, take care not to sound too rehearsed. The delivery of your answers, while professional, should also sound natural and conversational. 9. Forgetting names

Do not forget your interviewer’s name or confuse them with individuals from other companies you applied to. Memorise relevant names as they are important. 10. Failing to ask questions You will always be asked at the end of the interview if you have any questions for the interviewer. To show that you are interested in the role, you musk ask about what would be expected of you.